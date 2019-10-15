The recommendations will go to the full Kirwan Commission, named for its chairman.
It has been working on investing in early childhood education and increasing teacher pay. It also has focused on implementing rigorous curricula, providing more support to struggling schools and creating accountability for underperformance.
The commission is scheduled to make recommendations this year to lawmakers.
