The board includes Comptroller Peter Franchot, Treasurer Nancy Kopp and David Brinkley, who is Gov. Larry Hogan’s budget secretary.
While Maryland officials will be wrestling with budget challenges, the state received some positive news earlier this month when revenues for the last fiscal year ended up stronger than expected. The comptroller announced the state has a fund balance of nearly $586 million.
The governor submits a state budget for the next fiscal year to the General Assembly each January.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.