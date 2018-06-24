ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A Maryland Senate panel will hold a hearing next month into a Motor Vehicle Administration error that may have resulted in thousands of people not being properly registered to vote in Tuesday’s primary.

Sen. Joan Carter Conway said Sunday the error “may impact the outcome of close races.” Conway also is criticizing Gov. Larry Hogan’s administration “for this mess.”

State elections officials say changes to voter addresses and party affiliation made through the MVA’s website or kiosks between April 22, 2017 and June 5, 2018 without buying a driver’s license or other item were not submitted to the elections board for processing. Officials say as many as 18,700 people could be affected.

MVA Administrator Christine Nizer says people who may be affected should verify their registration on the board’s website.

