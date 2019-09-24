On Jan. 16, Cantarero brought her to a room in the church that had a bed and stated that the two would sleep there, police said. During the night, the victim woke up to Cantarero attempting to rape her, and he asked the victim not to tell anyone, saying he could help pay for her clothes, rent and school, and that her demons had provoked him, according to a police statement.

Cantarero was charged with committing sexual offenses, including attempted second-degree rape.

— Justin Wm. Moyer

Prince George's officer indicted for extortion

A Prince George’s County police officer accused of demanding cash from two people during traffic stops was indicted Tuesday.

Cpl. Radames Gonzalez, 49, was charged with extortion, misconduct in office, false imprisonment and other related charges in connection with incidents on Oct. 8 and Oct. 17, 2018, the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office said.

The incidents occurred in Temple Hills, Md., prosecutors said. They did not detail how much money Gonzalez allegedly asked for during the stops.

— Lynh Bui

VIRGINIA

Two fatally shot in Prince William

Police are investigating two homicides that occurred hours apart in Prince William County.

In the first case, a man was fatally shot Monday in a home in the 1300 block of E Street in Woodbridge, police said. He was identified as Stonnie Ray Chavis, 45, of Woodbridge.

Later, officers responded to the 3100 block of Chesapeake Drive in Dumfries early Tuesday and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds in the road. He was taken to a hospital, where he died. Police did not identify him.

No arrests have been made.

— Dana Hedgpeth

and Justin Wm. Moyer