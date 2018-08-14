PRINCESS ANNE, Md. — A Maryland pharmacist fired his revolver and ran off two would-be robbers, who are charged by police in connection with the incident.

News outlets report Princess Anne police filed multiple charges Tuesday against 22-year-old Cody Allen King and 22-year-old Justin Michael Bull. It couldn’t be determined if they have attorneys.

Wasim Amir said he was sitting in his office at Karemore Pharmacy Monday when a man ordered people to get on the floor. Amir said he grabbed a revolver from his desk and walked into the store, where he saw a man with what he thought was an assault-style rifle.

Amir said the man with the rifle yelled, “He has a gun.” Amir said he fired a shot but didn’t think he hit anyone.

Police said no one was hurt.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.