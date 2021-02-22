Schrader said it’s expected to improve the user experience and better prepare for the day when vaccine supplies are much more abundant.
Lawmakers on the panel have criticized the state’s vaccine rollout for not having a centralized way for people to register for appointments.
Maryland now has two mass vaccination sites. One is at the Baltimore Convention Center. The other is at Six Flags American in Prince George’s County. A third is scheduled to open Thursday at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.
