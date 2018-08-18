WESTMINSTER, Md. — Police say two people have died after a small plane crashed in Carroll County.

Maryland State Police said the crash happened shortly after takeoff, not far from a private air strip. Police say the pilot and one passenger were the only people on board.

The aircraft was a 2006 Ultralight Quicksilver single engine plane. It was located in an open field.

Federal aviation officials have been notified of the crash.

