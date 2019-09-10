TAKOMA PARK, Md. — Authorities in Maryland say a 2-year-old boy has been severely injured after falling from a window on the 11th floor of an apartment building.

Montgomery County Fire Department spokesman Pete Piringer said the child was taken to a hospital Monday afternoon with priority one injuries, the most serious category. A Takoma Park police spokesman said the toddler is in intensive care.

News outlets report that emergency responders think the child fell into an area with bushes or mulch and ivy, inches away from the concrete sidewalk and parking lot.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fall.

