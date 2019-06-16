BALTIMORE — Maryland authorities have arrested a Virginia man who they say was impersonating an officer with a uniform, gun and flashing lights to attempt an illegal traffic stop.

The Maryland State Police issued a news release saying the arrest happened Saturday night on I-695 in the Baltimore area.

Police say 54-year-old Timothy Ervin Trivett of Yorktown, Virginia was arrested and charged with impersonating an officer and multiple handgun charges.

Police say the arrest came after a Maryland state trooper saw Trivett in a sedan with blue and white flashing lights attempting to pull over another car.

Authorities say he was wearing what appeared to be body armor and a uniform.

No phone listing could be found for Trivett in an online public records search. State police didn’t immediately return a message asking if Trivett has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

