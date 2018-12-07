WHEATON, Md. — Authorities in Maryland say a police officer has crashed into a pedestrian who was walking in the road.

WTOP-FM reports the male pedestrian was hurt Thursday night near Wheaton and is in critical condition. The man was walking in an area that doesn’t have crosswalks and was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities haven’t released the identity of the injured man or the officer. The station says the officer wasn’t responding to an emergency and didn’t have the vehicle’s emergency lights on at the time of the crash.

Montgomery County police say an investigation is ongoing into the crash.

