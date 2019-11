News outlets report the officer’s vehicle was hit from behind, and the officer and another person were treated at a hospital and released.

Police said the driver was arrested for possession of a handgun, possession of a drug suspected to be PCP and driving while impaired by drugs.

The names of the driver and the victims weren’t released.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD