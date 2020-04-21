Investigators think the video was taken on the westbound portion of the bridge around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Maryland Transportation Authority Cpl. Brady McCormick told the newspaper Monday.
The agency called the recording “a disturbing video of animal cruelty” in a statement Sunday, but did not comment further.
Anne Arundel County police investigators also saw the video, The Capital Gazette quoted spokesman Marc Limansky as saying.
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Capital.