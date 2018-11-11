SILVER SPRING, Md. — Traffic detectives in Maryland are investigating a fatal crash involving a delivery truck.

The Montgomery County Police Department said in a news release that the crash happened Saturday morning in the Silver Spring area.

Officers say the Freightliner truck was traveling south when it struck a sedan traveling north on the same road that was in the process of making a left turn.

Police say the 39-year-old man driving the sedan and one of his passengers, a 41-year-old woman, died of injuries from the crash. Another male passenger was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The truck driver wasn’t hurt. Police say the investigation is continuing and didn’t immediately say if anyone would be charged.

