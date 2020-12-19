According to the news release, the suspect continued to throw punches as officers tried to arrest him. Another officer inside the restaurant heard the commotion and came to the officer’s assistance, and additional officers responded to the restaurant.
The officer, a 26-year veteran, sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
The department said Nyziere London, 21, of Coatesville, Pennsylvania, was charged with second-degree assault and resisting arrest. He was jailed without bond and it’s not known if he has an attorney.
