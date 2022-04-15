Maryland police: Officers shot driver who rammed police car

Placeholder while article actions load

DUNDALK, Md. — Detectives in Maryland shot and wounded a driver after the person rammed a police vehicle, officials said. The incident happened Thursday afternoon in Baltimore County as detectives were attempting to arrest a suspect in connection with a 2021 homicide, Baltimore County police said in a statement. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “During his apprehension, a vehicle on scene began ramming a police vehicle at which time detectives discharged their firearms striking the driver inside the vehicle,” the statement said.

Officers gave aid to the victim, who was taken to a local hospital, police said. News outlets reported Thursday that the person’s condition was unknown.

A police spokeswoman said the person shot was not a suspect police were looking to arrest, The Baltimore Sun reported.

The spokeswoman didn’t immediately respond to an inquiry Friday on the suspect’s condition and whether the suspect had been identified.

The officers involved are on routine administrative leave. They were not injured, news outlets reported.

