UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — A Maryland police department has confirmed an on-duty officer struck and injured a pedestrian with a patrol car.

News outlets report the Prince George’s County Police officer hit the pedestrian while driving at a low speed Tuesday morning. A police spokeswoman said the accident occurred less than a month after the same officer was involved in another collision in a patrol car.

Spokeswoman Jennifer Donelan said the officer is relatively new to the force, and was under administrative investigation for the first incident, which occurred in July.

Outlets say the pedestrian was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening. The officer wasn’t hurt.

Donelan declined to identify the officer.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.