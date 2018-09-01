CRESWELL, Md. — Police in Maryland say they’re searching for three people after they were swept away by rushing water from heavy rains.

Maryland State Police said in a statement early Saturday that the people appeared to be swept off a bridge near Creswell, which is northeast of Baltimore.

State police said a vehicle with two people in it became disabled on a bridge because of high water. A passing truck stopped to help, and a woman got out. But she was swept away. The disabled vehicle with the two people still inside was also swept away.

The driver of the truck drove in search of the victims and sought help from first responders. A vehicle was located, but high water conditions prevented confirmation that it was the one that was swept away.

