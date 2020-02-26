The teenage victim was admitted to a hospital in critical condition in late January. He was riding his bike outside of a Halethorpe shopping center when he got into an argument with Taylor, Baltimore County Police Department spokeswoman Jennifer Peach said.
Taylor is accused of following the boy to the side of a building without security cameras, then stabbing him with an unknown object before escaping, Peach added.
Peach said investigators don’t think Taylor and the victim knew each other.
