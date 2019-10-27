Downey was one of several officers who responded to call at a pharmacy in Temple Hills in October 2018.

Authorities say he punched Andre Verdier in the face several times after Verdier complained that his handcuffs were too tight.

Downey has been suspended with pay since last year and is set to go through administrative proceedings to determine his future with the department.

