The department wrote on its website early Sunday night that BEACON was back online but working at slower speeds. It added that “our vendor cannot guarantee that additional technical difficulties will not arise.”
The app is designed to help the skyrocketing number of Marylanders who are out of work because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The app crashed upon its launch Friday after it was overwhelmed by people filing claims.
