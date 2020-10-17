In exchange for regularly smuggling in the contraband, Pierce received thousands of dollars in bribe payments, according to a U.S. Justice Department news release.
Inmates at the maximum-security prison then sold the contraband, making profits that far exceeded similar sales on the street, the news release said.
Pierce, of Pikesville, Maryland, is scheduled to be sentenced in January. She faces a maximum of 20 years in prison. Several other co-defendants in the scheme have also pleaded guilty.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.