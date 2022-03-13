Her father was born in Odesa and her mother in Kyiv. At the time, and throughout Volkis’ childhood, these cities and Ukraine were part of the Soviet Union, and the ongoing tensions between Ukraine and Russia ran like blood through the veins of life there.

When her parents were growing up, they had a choice to go to Russian school or Ukrainian school. Because they chose different schools, her father does not speak any Ukrainian while her mother is fluent.

Now living in Boston and in their mid- to late 80s, the couple still feels that division. Volkis’ mother has severe dementia, and she will suddenly stop speaking Russian and start speaking Ukrainian, often leaving her husband frustrated.

After Volkis’ father studied in Leningrad, now St. Petersburg, Russia, the couple moved there. That’s where they started their family and where Volkis grew up.

She said her family is from Ukraine, but none of them truly identify as Ukrainian. They are Jewish, she said, and nearly every family member has left Ukraine and Russia for other parts of the world due to anti-Semitism there.

On March 1, Volkis heard that a Russian missile had damaged the Babyn Yar Holocaust memorial where Nazi killing squads executed more than 33,000 Jews and mass-buried as many as 100,000 people during World War II.

“If personally for me there is a red line — it is right here,” she wrote in a text message.

GRIEVING CIVILIAN DEATHS AND FEARING FOR HER OWN LIFE

Witnessing the daily devastation in Ukraine can be like tiny fractures to the heart, especially for people like Volkis who know these streets and monuments and buildings. But for Volkis, it’s not new, either.

She has grieved civilian deaths and feared for her own life before.

When she was just 19 years old, she traveled on a three-story bus with her then-husband and their infant daughter on her lap from Russia on their way to Israel, where her husband’s family lived.

During the next 16 years, she lived in Haifa, Israel, where she earned her doctorate in chemistry at an internationally recognized university and spent time working with the Israeli military as a chemist.

One day, Volkis was working on the top floor at the Israel Institute of Technology when she suddenly heard a series of loud booms and the instrument she was working with shook. Instinctively, she thought the people downstairs were moving furniture and making a commotion.

As she headed down the elevator, she rehearsed in her head how she would politely tell the staff downstairs to stop making so much noise.

But when she got off on the bottom floor, she looked around and no one was there.

Panic rising in her, Volkis started running around the floor searching for her colleagues. When she eventually found them all huddled together in a room, her boss frantically waved her over to shelter with them.

It was the time of the Second Lebanon War in Israel, and bombs were targeting their city. The scientists stayed together in that room for hours without any directions of what they should do or where they should go.

Finally, they received word that they could rush home during a break in the bombings and that they should listen to the military for more directions. Volkis went home to their penthouse apartment in a tall building that overlooked the city. She was home with her now 16-year-old daughter and looked out the window.

“I look down, and I start seeing, ‘boom, boom, boom,’” Volkis said.

Her daughter turned to her and said, “Wow, Mommy, so interesting. It’s like a Western movie.”

Now, sitting at a restaurant in Lewes recalling this moment of fear and the visions of war through a child’s eyes, Volkis said: “This is where I broke down, literally broke down.”

The chemistry professor has now lived in Maryland for nearly two decades. Her children are grown, and she spends her free time taking photographs, swimming at the YMCA or competing in one of two bowling leagues.

KNOWING WAR MORE THAN EVERYONE AROUND HER

When she talks to people about the violence happening in Ukraine right now, she realizes that her perspective is different from many Americans who have never experienced war on their soil.

“I know what is war a little bit more than everyone here,” she said.

As she strolled up the mostly empty stretch of beach at Cape Henlopen, a state park known for its preserved bunkers and observation towers from World War II, she wondered out loud what would happen next.

She thought about history repeating itself, and how much today’s events seemed like an eerie echo of Hitler’s invasions in World War II.

She thought about ornate metro stations in Ukraine with their grand arches, chandeliers and emerald-colored columns — beautiful places that have now become refuges for civilians seeking shelter.

She thought about growing up and visiting cities throughout the country, and how she admired the music and museums. She remembered how she used to buy tickets to the Philharmonic for 2 cents and watch from the uppermost balcony.

She thought about the last time she was in Kyiv, passing through on the way to Bulgaria, and how she walked around the city taking in all of its beauty.

“That’s what I’m afraid will be gone,” she said.

And she thought about her students in Maryland — the younger generations who have not experienced living in a war-torn country.

While many of her students have overcome hardship in their lives, living in low-income households or cities overwhelmed with gun violence, most of them do not share Volkis’ experience of war.

“We need to educate the young generation,” she said, adding that young people in the United States need to be ready, “stronger, more independent, less infantile” in case they would ever face something like she has.

“I wish they will never, ever need it,” she said, “but with Ukraine and all my previous experience, you never know.”

She hopes her students will read stories like hers and understand that wars aren’t just in history books, but that they’ve happened in her lifetime and they’re happening in real time in Ukraine.

She isn’t sure what’s going to happen next in Ukraine. But in the meantime, she watches Israeli new coverage of the violence from her home in Maryland.