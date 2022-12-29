Maryland property values rise 20.6% in '23 reassessment

BALTIMORE — Maryland property values jumped 20.6% over the last three years amid the pandemic’s strong market, the largest increase in recent years, state tax officials announced Thursday.
Residential property values increased in all counties and Baltimore city for the fifth consecutive year. Department Director Michael Higgs noted increases were substantially higher than state averages on the Eastern Shore and in parts of western Maryland, which he attributed to people escaping more urban and suburban areas for the “relative peace and quiet of the countryside during COVID, when they could work remotely.”
Increases are phased-in over the next three years and decreases will be fully implemented in the 2023 tax year. About one-third of appeals at the first of the three levels of action result in some reduction in value, Higgs said.