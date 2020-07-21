“We all want students to be back in our buildings, but there are very real concerns about returning to those settings in September for us and for a significant portion of our families and our employees,” George Arlotto, the superintendent of the school system, said in the statement.
School officials will be reviewing the plan for holding online classes during a public meeting on Wednesday.
The school system also says they are acquiring more computers for students and teachers to facilitate remote learning.
