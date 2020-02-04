Prosecutors said Arrington was employed by an unidentified company as a search engine optimization specialist between 2011 and 2018 and was assigned a credit card for business expenses. They alleged that between January 2015 and August 2018, Arrington and four co-conspirators used the card to promote the Chad Focus brand and to make personal purchases.

Prosecutors say Arrington’s unauthorized purchases included sound equipment, studio kits and instruments.

Authorities also accused the co-conspirators of kicking back hundreds of thousands of dollars to Arrington by funneling cash payments to Arrington and to accounts he controlled.

Arrington faces up to 20 years in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced May 14.