If the panel can make draft proposals public by the middle of November, that would enable the commission to get public feedback on proposals for a couple of weeks before the legislature is expected to convene for a special session of the legislature in December to approve a new map.
“We will have draft maps for comment,” Aro said, adding that the timing remains to be determined.
Aro said late release of census data this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed the process. He also noted that the public will have an opportunity to comment on the proposed drawing of congressional districts during hearings in the special session.