The part of the settlement made public did not say when the state will pay the remaining $150 million to salvage the project’s 36-year public-private partnership.
It also did not provide a time frame for when the private concessionaire must replace its construction contractor, which would allow work to resume in earnest.
No date was provided for when the 16-mile line interconnecting Montgomery and Prince George’s counties will begin carrying passengers.
The Maryland Department of Transportation declined to elaborate on the details of the agreement, which became public as part of the state’s Board of Public Works agenda for Dec. 16.
