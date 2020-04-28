Secretary Sam J. Abed said the releases were in response to court rulings that emphasized the need to keep kids safe during the pandemic.
Those who were released were mostly being held on nonviolent and misdemeanor charges.
Abed said that five youths in the state’s facilities have tested positive for the virus. All five have recovered. He also said that 11 staff members have been infected. Three have recovered.
