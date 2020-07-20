“The economic victims of this pandemic are our neighbors whose incomes barely cover monthly expenses,” Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman told the newspaper. “I am proud of the way that our public servants and our community leaders have stepped up to build a safety net, particularly through food distribution.”
Church leaders gave away the two cars to two single mothers. One of those women, Danyelle Thomas, says she feels blessed.
“I couldn’t hold a job because I couldn’t get the kids to daycare or pick them up on time,” Thomas said. “Now I can do that.”
