Maryland Governor Larry Hogan speaks during the signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding between Maryland and Kanagawa, at Maryland’s State Capitol, in Annapolis, Md., Monday, July 15, 2019. (Jose Luis Magana/Associated Press)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has renewed an agreement with a jurisdiction in Japan that is designed to advance life sciences.

Hogan signed a new memorandum of understanding on Monday in Annapolis, Maryland, with Gov. Yuji Kuroiwa of Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan.

Hogan says renewing the agreement will help build on mutual strengths that Maryland and Kanagawa have in biotech and life sciences. He says increasing engagement with Japan has been a key goal of his administration.

Kanagawa is part of the greater Tokyo area. Hogan, who will become chairman of the National Governors Association next week, says he is scheduled to lead a delegation of governors to the Olympic games next July in Tokyo.

Hogan says Maryland has had a 38-year sister state-prefecture relationship with Kanagawa.

