“There are some additional things we can do safely, right now, prior to the lifting of the stay-at-home order,” Hogan said during an afternoon news conference where he announced that state parks and beaches will reopen at 7 a.m. Thursday for boating, camping, fishing and tennis. “I know how anxious people are to get outside, both for their physical and mental well-being.”

The state’s relatively flat hospitalization rate and the bolstering of its hospital system has made it possible to consider an eventual end to the most drastic social distancing measures next week, said Hogan, who noted that his panel of doctors and scientists supported the narrow relaxations.

The changes implemented Thursday exclude a number of elements Hogan intends to implement in what he’s described as the “first phase” of his plan to reopen Maryland, which reported 47 new covid-19 deaths Wednesday. Small shops must remain closed and most nonessential businesses are still barred from providing curbside service. All gatherings of more than 10 people will remain prohibited.

But elective surgeries — including dental work — will be permitted.

Maryland has added sufficient hospital capacity, ramped up testing, gathered a substantial amount personal protective equipment for medical workers and made progress on hiring contact tracers to identify and possibly isolate new cases, the governor said.

Still, Hogan maintained that the state has work to do. He cautioned that if the numbers do not continue to decline into next week, the stay-at-home order will not be lifted.

“I’m not committing to it because the numbers could spike back up,” he said.

Other Republicans have have increasingly pressured Hogan to reignite commerce in hopes that it would blunt the widespread pain the social distancing rules have created.

More than 380,000 residents have filed for unemployment since mid-March. Maryland Labor Secretary Tiffany Robinson said Wednesday the state was sending out $170 million in benefits to residents every week — compared to about $7 million before the pandemic began.

Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot (D), the state’s tax collector, estimated this week that 30 to 35 percent of the state’s small businesses won’t ever reopen.

“Marylanders have made incredible sacrifices in recent weeks, and because of that, thousands of lives have been saved, and the numbers of infections are so much better than they would have been,” Hogan said.

“These are only small steps, and they may be of little comfort to those who are out of work and who are struggling financially.”

As with Maryland, and communities across the globe, the tourism revenue has plummeted in the District in recent weeks, with the city already losing $1.7 billion in travel spending and expecting to forgo another $163 million from the cancellation of 22 conferences at the convention center.

D.C., which reported 14 new virus-related deaths Wednesday, has begun working on tentative plans to bring tourists back, focusing first on those who live within driving distance.

But the city’s tourism officials acknowledged Wednesday that drawing travelers back to monuments, museums, local restaurants and entertainment venues will take work. They cautioned that advice from public health experts would help shape any messaging and marketing campaigns.

“We are not just going to return to normal operations,” said Gregory O’Dell, president of Events D.C., which operates the convention center and other entertainment venues. “We may never see normal operations again, and it really forces us to think about our businesses differently.”

The city is also trying to determine whether the way certain businesses operate has triggered outbreaks in specific D.C. neighborhoods. A map released Wednesday showed that the neighborhoods with the most cases — Columbia Heights (298), 16th Street Heights (273), Chinatown (249 cases) and Brightwood (242) — were all in Northwest, while Ward 8, east of the river, remains the ward with the highest total.

Asked about the small steps being taken toward reopening by Maryland and Virginia — where Gov. Ralph Northam (D) made an announcement Monday similar to what Hogan said Wednesday — D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) offered no timetable for when she intends to lift restrictions.

“What we see in all of the jurisdictions — D.C., Maryland and Virginia — are growing case counts and continued community transmission,” Bowser said. “So we know opening up and people mixing in various ways are going to lead to increased infection.”

Her chief of staff, John Falcicchio, said officials in Northern Virginia may preserve social distancing measures even as Northam allows parts of the state with fewer outbreaks to open up.

“They may have an approach that lets certain regions or counties still operate under the restrictions that we have today,” said Falcicchio. “We may see in the national capital region complete alignment in the restrictions that remain.”

Later Wednesday, Northam confirmed that would be his approach, saying that Virginia’s harder-hit localities could keep more stringent covid-19 restrictions in place even if he begins easing statewide standards at the end of next week.

Earlier in the week, Northam announced he would extend business and social restrictions that had been due to expire May 8 for another week, then move into “phase one” of reopening the state’s economy — assuming hospitalizations, deaths and other data continue moving in the right direction.

“This is a floor,” he said of the statewide rules. “If local governments … think they need to maintain additional [protections], we will allow that.”

He pointed to densely populated Northern Virginia and the Eastern Shore, currently struggling with outbreaks at poultry-processing plants, as areas that might not want to ease restrictions.

Asked if the state or localities would have final say over local restrictions, Northam said, “I will have the final say.”

But he said he would be working closely with localities and will have a teleconference Thursday with leaders in Northern Virginia to see “where they are, what their comfort level is.”