By Associated PressToday at 11:11 a.m. ESTBy Associated PressToday at 11:11 a.m. ESTANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Rep. C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger said Tuesday he has tested positive for COVID-19.The Maryland Democrat said he tested positive for the virus on Monday night.WpGet the full experience.Choose your planArrowRightThe congressman said he is quarantining at home with mild symptoms.In a statement, Ruppersberer said he is fully vaccinated and has had a booster shot.Ruppersberger, who is 75, is serving his 10th term in Congress.Comment CommentsGiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...