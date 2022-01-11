ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Rep. C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger said Tuesday he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Maryland Democrat said he tested positive for the virus on Monday night.

The congressman said he is quarantining at home with mild symptoms.

In a statement, Ruppersberer said he is fully vaccinated and has had a booster shot.

Ruppersberger, who is 75, is serving his 10th term in Congress.