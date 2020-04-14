The coronavirus pandemic has prompted the state’s chief judge of Maryland’s highest court to issue an order directing judges to limit the detention of juveniles and to consider releasing committed and detained juveniles.

“Judges responsible for handling juvenile matters are encouraged ... to limit detention or commitment, unless necessary to protect the safety of that juvenile respondent or the safety of others, in or to Maryland juvenile detention and treatment facilities,” Maryland Court of Appeals Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera wrote in an order made public Monday night.

Barbera also called on judges to consider whether a juvenile suffers from a pre-existing condition that renders him or her more vulnerable to the virus. She also wrote that judges must consider whether a juvenile shows any COVID-19 symptoms or tests positive for the virus and whether a facility where a juvenile is to be detained is able to address related medical issues.

Barbera ordered that a review hearing be conducted no less than every 14 days during the coronavirus emergency for a juvenile who remains detained, pending adjudication or pending placement, to make findings on whether continued detention is appropriate.

Also on Monday, the Carroll County Health Department announced six additional deaths related to the coronavirus at the Pleasant View Nursing Home. That brings the total to 24 deaths at the nursing home where 81 residents and 36 staff members have tested positive for the virus.

