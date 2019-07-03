BALTIMORE — Maryland health officials are reporting the first heat-related death of the year.

The health department and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner announced Wednesday a 65-year-old woman died of heat-related causes in Anne Arundel County.

Deputy Secretary for Public Health Fran Phillips says the tragedy is a reminder about the dangers associated with hot weather that can increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Phillips says residents are urged to take every precaution to avoid overheating, stay hydrated and, if necessary, move to a cooling center.

