The administration also says that the daily positivity rate also is at a record low. Out of a record 40,473 tests, 2.72% came back positive.
The positivity rate is above 5% in Prince George’s, Queen Anne’s and Worcester counties. It’ 5.53% in Prince George’s and 5.05% in Queen Anne’s. While the 6.23% positivity rate in Worcester has started to plateau, state officials say it remains a concern.
