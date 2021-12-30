The health department also reported 55 more people had died from the coronavirus, the most fatalities reported for a 24-hour period since Jan. 26, The Baltimore Sun reported.
At least six Maryland hospitals have moved to crisis standards of care in the last week, which can mean providing more flexibility in elective surgery schedules and reducing requiring documentation.
The health department reported more than 63,000 new test results Thursday, bringing those reported over the last seven days to about 400,000.
A new testing site opened Thursday near Pimlico Race Course, according to the newspaper, while others were scheduled to open Friday in Annapolis and Bel Air.