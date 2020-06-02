Runoff from farms and cities as well as wastewater can fuel algae blooms. The algae then dies off when water temperatures rise in spring. That causes oxygen levels in the water to plummet. The fish can’t breathe.
Fish kills were reported in waterways in and around Anne Arundel County, which sits south of Baltimore on the western shore of the Chesapeake Bay.
Several species of fish died. They included small menhaden and juvenile Norfolk spot.
