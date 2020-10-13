ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland residents are nearing the deadline to register to vote in advance and to update voter information.

The deadline is Tuesday.

Voters can register to vote and update their registration information online.

They also can confirm their registration status and information currently on file on the internet.

Maryland voters will also have the opportunity to register in-person during eight days of early voting. Those days are Oct. 26 to Nov. 2. They also can register in-person on Election Day, Nov. 3.

To register and vote during early voting or on Election Day, an individual must be eligible to vote in Maryland, go to a vote center in the jurisdiction where he or she lives, and bring a document proving residency.

The documents that prove residency are a Motor Vehicle Administration issued driver’s license, ID card, or change of address card. Other documents that can be used include a paycheck, bank statement, utility bill, or other government document with individual’s name and current address.

