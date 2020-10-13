To register and vote during early voting or on Election Day, an individual must be eligible to vote in Maryland, go to a vote center in the jurisdiction where he or she lives, and bring a document proving residency.
The documents that prove residency are a Motor Vehicle Administration issued driver’s license, ID card, or change of address card. Other documents that can be used include a paycheck, bank statement, utility bill, or other government document with individual’s name and current address.
