Funds for restaurants, artists, arts organizations, entertainment venues and other businesses are part of Republican Gov. Larry Hogan’s latest, $250 million economic relief package, drawn from Maryland’s Rainy Day Fund to help businesses hurt by the pandemic.
Of that total, $50 million will be available to restaurant owners for rent, payroll and job training, as well as equipment purchases to expand outdoor dining, infrastructure improvements and personal protective equipment, the commerce department said.
The money will be distributed based on the number of restaurants in each jurisdiction, according to the state.
But many restaurants must wait even to apply for the aid, because it is being distributed through their local governments, most of which have not yet started their own relief programs, said Amanda Winters, a state commerce department spokeswoman..
“It is Gov. Hogan’s intent to have all funding distributed by Dec. 31,” Winters said in an email.
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Baltimore Sun.