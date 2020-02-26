Scores of four and five used to be considered passing, but after the state saw a high fail rate, they lowered the passing score to three and planned to increase it by the time the class of 2024 entered ninth grade in fall 2020.
But at the meeting Tuesday, the majority of state school board members said the data showed the state didn’t need to increase the requirements to ensure students were college ready, the newspaper said.
