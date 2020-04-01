“We are grateful that Dr. Salmon has agreed to continue serving Maryland’s Students during this national crisis,” the board said in the news release.
Salmon is a former Talbot County school superintendent. She previously said she would not seek another four-year term, prompting the board to begin a search for her replacement.
It is unclear when the board with resume its search because of the coronavirus outbreak.
