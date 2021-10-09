Officials say it is expected to take about 10 years and cost more than $450 million to complete.
Plans call for the treatment center to be developed on the grounds of the former Baltimore City Detention Center, which was closed in 2015.
The old building has been nearly demolished to make way for the new facility. Gov. Larry Hogan said he envisions it becoming a place where certain defendants charged with nonviolent crimes could go for treatment for substance abuse and mental health issues.
According to a request for proposals posted earlier this month, the site is planned to include 504 in-custody beds, split between male and female detainees.