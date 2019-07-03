A woman has died in Maryland in the state’s first heat-related death of the year, officials said Wednesday.

In a statement, the Maryland Department of Health and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said the woman died in Anne Arundel County and was older than 65.

Details about the death and the name of the victim were not released.

“This tragic event reminds us about the dangers associated with hot weather, which can raise the body’s temperature, increasing the potential for heat-related illnesses, heat exhaustion and heat stroke,” Deputy Secretary for Public Health Fran Phillips said in a statement. “Marylanders are urged to take every precaution to avoid overheating and to stay hydrated — if necessary, move to a cooling center.”

Temperatures have lingered in the 90s in the Washington region in the past week, with Saturday recorded as the hottest day of the year so far.

Officials said information about staying safe in heat is available at the Maryland health department’s website.

