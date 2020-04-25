Overall, Maryland, Virginia and the District recorded 114 additional deaths, the largest increase in nearly two weeks, for a total of 1,489 fatalities. The tally of known infections in the jurisdictions climbed to 33,875 after 2,093 new cases were reported — a result of both increased testing and the virus’s continuing spread.

Hogan, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) and D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) have faced increasing pressure to relaunch the local economy after a nearly month-long shutdown has caused more than a half-million area residents to lose their jobs during the past five weeks.

All three leaders have urged caution over pulling back restrictions too quickly even as they recently laid out their blueprints for ending stay-at-home orders and restrictions on nonessential businesses in a phased approached. Each made it clear that those efforts won’t happen until there are signs that the crisis is diminishing.

Hogan’s plan for reopening starts with a low-risk tier of businesses that could include limited outdoor gym classes and small outdoor religious gatherings; some small shops; elective dental and medical procedures done outside of hospitals; and outdoor recreation activities such as boating, fishing, golf and tennis.

Hogan said launching that initiative could happen in early May if hospitalizations steadily decline and if the state is able to ramp up testing, buy adequate supplies of personal protective equipment and ensure that hospitals have enough beds.

Bowser, whose administration projected that city tax revenue could plunge by $720 million in the fiscal year that ends Sept. 30, has launched an advisory group to help plan for gradually lifting restrictions.

Northam, who appointed a task force of business leaders to advise him on reopening, plans a phased reemergence of the state’s economy. “Phase 1” will mean some businesses reopening “with strict safety restrictions,” a continued reliance on social distancing and teleworking, and the recommendation that people wear face coverings in public.

That could last until a treatment or vaccine is developed, which could take two years, said Norman Oliver, the state health commissioner.

“We cannot and will not lift restrictions the way you turn on a light switch,” Northam said Friday. “We will do it responsibly and deliberately, and it has to be grounded in data.”

On Saturday, the data showed the virus is continuing to bludgeon the region, particularly the District and its surrounding suburbs.

The District reported 12 new deaths, including two residents in their 40s. The District’s 166 covid-19 fatalities include seven patients and two staff members at St. Elizabeths public psychiatric hospital in Southeast Washington, where more than 100 people have also been infected.

On Saturday, a federal judge ordered District health officials to isolate patients at St. Elizabeths who have been exposed to the virus and to keep them in isolation until tests show they no longer have covid-19.

The ruling by U.S. District Judge Randolph D. Moss directs the D.C. Department of Behavioral Health to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, which prohibit quarantining people suspected of infection in groups. The CDC also calls for coronavirus patients to receive two negative tests at least 24 hours apart before being removed from isolation.

“Beyond protecting Plaintiffs’ rights, ordering Defendants to take precautions to lower the risk of infections for Plaintiffs also benefits the public health,” Moss wrote in his ruling on a class-action lawsuit brought by the Washington Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights and Urban Affairs, the ACLU of the District of Columbia, and the law firm Arnold & Porter that seeks emergency relief on behalf of three St. Elizabeths patients.

“As the record in this case demonstrates, continued spread of the virus at Saint Elizabeths threatens the health and lives of patients and staff,” Moss wrote.

Kaitlin Banner, the deputy legal director for the Washington Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights and Urban Affairs, said the hospital patients have been particularly vulnerable to infection because they are kept in a confined area for psychiatric treatment.

“As COVID-19 sweeps through the Hospital they lack the ability to protect themselves and are entirely dependent on the Hospital, which failed to take some of the most basic measures to prevent the spread of the virus,” Banner said in a statement.

Moss ordered the District to provide twice-weekly reports detailing its efforts to comply with his ruling.

“The report should identify every symptomatic patient removed from isolation and the basis for the decision to remove that individual from isolation and shall indicate the number of exposed patients subject to isolation,” the judge wrote.

A spokesman for the Department of Behavioral Health did not immediately respond to a request for comment Saturday.

Maryland’s 76 new deaths brings the state’s total to 882, with another 142 people hospitalized since Friday.

Hard-hit Prince George’s County added 15 deaths and a record of 392 cases overnight, while neighboring Montgomery added 17 deaths and 256 infections — its highest single-day increase.

Virginia reported 26 additional fatalities, for a total of 441. Nearly half of the state’s 106 new hospitalizations were in Fairfax and Arlington counties.

In a new feature unveiled on its website Saturday, Fairfax County’s health department reported that Latino residents have been hit the hardest, making up about 46 percent of the 2,745 known infections there as of midday Saturday.