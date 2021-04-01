Overall, opponents say the bill goes too far and will cause large numbers of police to quit. But supporters say law enforcement officers must be responsible for their behavior.
Several senators also objected to how quickly the Senate was acting on legislation with significant differences to nine police reform bills the Senate has passed. The House bill was only just passed by a Senate committee late Wednesday night.
Critics say the Senate should shelve the House measure and let lawmakers in the other chamber work on the measures passed by the Senate earlier this session. The House has put its reform proposals mostly in one large bill.
