ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Maryland Senate has approved an education funding measure to begin a major investment in schools with bipartisan support.

The Senate voted 43-1 Wednesday for a measure to begin funding a blueprint of recommendations submitted by a state commission.

Lawmakers already have included $255 million in the state budget for the next fiscal year to begin implementing the recommendations.

The measure passed Wednesday includes $355 million for fiscal year 2021. Another $500 million would be allocated in fiscal year 2022, but $130 million of that would be contingent on the state raising new revenue. Legalizing sports betting or recreational marijuana have been mentioned as possibilities.

It’s been described as a down payment on a 10-year plan to transform the state’s schools.

The measure now goes to the House of Delegates.

