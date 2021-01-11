“Remediating systemic and structural inequities requires meaningful, honest, and ongoing conversations and long term commitment to change,” said Sen. Melony Griffith, a Prince George’s County Democrat, who chaired the panel. “The workgroup’s recommendations move the needle in this direction and I am hopeful that the work will only continue from here, in order to build a more equitable Maryland for all our citizens.”
Many of the recommendations are expected to introduced as legislation during the 90-day session of the Maryland General Assembly, which begins Wednesday.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.