Maryland Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller stands in the House of Delegates chamber as he waits to listen to Gov. Larry Hogan deliver his annual State of the State address to a joint session of the legislature in Annapolis, Md., Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. Miller gave reporters an update Wednesday on how he’s doing with chemotherapy for prostate cancer. He said he had his second treatment a day earlier and that he probably has four more planned. (Patrick Semansky/Associated Press)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland’s Senate president says he’s having good days and bad days as he undergoes chemotherapy for Stage 4 prostate cancer, but he believes he’s getting “the best treatment of any place in the world” at Johns Hopkins.

Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller gave reporters an update Wednesday on how he’s doing, battling cancer he says has metastasized to his spine and pelvic area.

Miller had his second chemotherapy treatment Tuesday, with treatments scheduled every three weeks and probably four more times.

He says he has been able to go home after treatment, and he has dinner and breakfast with his wife.

The 76-year-old Democrat is entering his 33rd year as Maryland’s Senate president. He’s the longest-serving state Senate president ever in Maryland and in the nation.

