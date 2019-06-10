ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland’s longtime Senate president has told lawmakers his health is “largely good today” as he updated them on his battle with Stage 4 prostate cancer.

Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller sent the letter last week.

The 76-year-old Miller says he still has back pain from cancer in his bones. But he wrote that he otherwise continues “to face an improving prognosis for the time being.”

He also wrote that his doctor has cleared him for activities that include taking longer trips.

Miller says he is being treated with a regiment of Radium-223, which is an injectable radiation that both kills cancer and strengthens the bone. He says his medical team will re-evaluate next steps after he completes the treatment.

Miller is the longest-serving state Senate president in the nation.

