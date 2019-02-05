ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Legislation in Maryland would create a panel to draft a blueprint for where solar projects could be built while protecting forests and agricultural land.

Sen. Paul Pinsky said Tuesday the state needs a plan to fulfill a commitment to clean energy while protecting important natural resources.

The state commission would develop a plan to give guidance to state agencies and counties. The panel would include government officials, farmers, representatives from solar power companies and environmental and preservation communities.

The measure has been filed in response to recent local opposition to solar projects.

A nine-month moratorium has been proposed in rural areas in Baltimore County. In Charles County, residents and environmentalists have protested a proposal for a solar project on a large area of forest.

